Family of man killed on I-24 from concrete chunk still pleading for answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friday marks two years since a man was killed on Interstate 24 from a concrete chunk that police believe someone intentionally threw.

Joe Shelton’s family hung reward banners on the anniversary as they still pray for answers.

“I truly believe somebody out there knows something,” Kim Shelton told News 2.

It never gets any easier for the heartbroken wife.

“They say time heels all wounds or heels, time don’t heel. It doesn’t get any easier, every year it gets a little harder,” she explained.

Kim’s high school sweetheart and husband of 30 years was driving to work that Tuesday morning when police believe somebody intentionally threw a 23-pound piece of concrete from the Shelby Avenue overpass, hitting Joe in his face.

“Why this happened or how this happened, that’s the biggest heartbreak for me.”

The mourning family has made numerous efforts to find answers. They hired a private investigator that found surveillance video from a nearby convenience store showing a potential witness, but police have yet to track the man down.

“Nothing, they have never been able to find him, never been able to identify him anything,” said Kim.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest in the case. Kim says she will continue to renew the reward money for as long as she lives.