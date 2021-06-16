Family of Lucy Brewer describes her as ‘upbeat and full of life’

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified 54-year-old Lucy Brewer as the victim killed in a shooting in Centerville Tuesday night.

“She was always full of life. She was kind of upbeat,” said Brewer’s nephew Jeremy Taylor, “Definitely taken too soon.”

Gary Tidwell allegedly shot Brewer, according to the TBI. Taylor says Brewer’s husband, Earl, was also critically injured by the gunfire.

“Never would have thought she would have ever known the man to be honest with you,” Taylor said.

Just before the shooting at the Brewer’s home, Tidwell posted to Facebook a disturbing description of his plans to kill Brewer along with a suicide note. The post detailed an alleged affair between Brewer and Tidwell.

“I mean the man had pictures on there, so there’s no denying that there was something,” Taylor said. “It was something that was private. My aunt’s husband, Earl, he knew about it, and they were working through it.”

Taylor said the hardest part for his family is learning that Tidwell had already been previously convicted of second-degree murder in 2006 where he was sentenced to 17 years. Taylor questions how Tidwell got released and obtained a firearm.

“How he got a gun, you know, I’m sure he got it illegally, he had to have, he was a known felon,” Taylor said.

Tidwell is being held without bond in Hickman County. He’s been charged with one count of criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Taylor said he was thankful to hear Earl is expected to be okay.