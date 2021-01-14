Family, investigators plea for leads after Humphreys County man found in ditch fighting for his life

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is fighting for his life, found in a ditch in Humphreys County. Now, his family and investigators are desperate for leads.

The Humphreys County Sheriff told News 2 that an elderly couple driving along Highway 70 spotted the man some 75 feet off of the roadway partially clothed.

“He had to be here for a few hours,” Sheriff Chris Davis told News 2.

As he was, barely hanging on to life.

“He was clothed from the waist down. He was wet, went through the creek which you can see behind us. He had very significant injuries. He looked like he had injuries just basically all over his person, his head area. Very significant trauma to the head and different areas of his body,” he explained.

Investigators don’t have much to go off of in the case and they need the communities help.

“Anybody stopped, pulled over, him walking, anything, we need that information,” the sheriff explained.

He said they aren’t releasing the name of the victim out of respect for his family who fears retaliation, as the man in his mid 30’s does have a troubled past.

“This gentleman has had a little bit of a past about drug use and stuff like that, but you know the way we feel about it is everybody is somebody’s somebody and we are going to investigate it to the best of our ability.”

The victim who he said is sedated hasn’t been able to communicate with investigators as his family pleads for answers.

“He does have kids, he does have children, he does have a family and that’s why we are so desperately seeking help from our citizens.”

The victim’s truck was recovered Wednesday night in Dickson County. The case is being investigated as an attempted homicide.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 296-2301 ext. 100. You can also email tips to CID@HCSOTN.com.