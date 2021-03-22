Family grateful to walk away after ‘kids threw rocks off an overpass’ in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Terrifying moments for a family in East Nashville after they say a group of kids threw a rock off an overpass shattering their windshield.

It was still daylight when Jayson Chance said they were driving on Ellington Parkway South just before 7 p.m. Sunday when he noticed a group of kids on the Chickasaw overpass.

“Just something seemed suspicious about what they were doing and the next thing I know, bam our windshield cracks,” said Chance.

It happened quickly. Chance said fortunately the rock didn’t bust all the way through the windshield of the car where he, his girlfriend, and 12-year-old son were riding.

“It’s actually shattered enough that you can feel it from the inside. It’s not just visible you can actually feel the glass,” he explained.

Chance says they drove up on the overpass where they confronted a group of young girls, but no one confessed to the incident

“They were probably around 10 years old, 11 something like that.”

He hopes sharing his story will raise awareness of the dangers of what throwing something off an overpass can do.

“Somebody can get hurt or killed like that, that’s not just property damage that’s like legitimate danger you know hurt, killed,” he explained.

It’s happened before. The overpass isn’t far from where Joe Shelton was killed after police say a rock was thrown off of the Shelby overpass. It’s been two years and no arrests in the case of Shelton.

Just a few months ago another East Nashville driver reported kids throwing rocks at her truck as she also drove on Ellington Parkway.

Chance says his family is grateful to walk away with only shattered glass.

“I think people driving around that area should be aware just something to keep an eye open for.”

Metro police are actively working the case. Information can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.