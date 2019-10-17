Escaped inmate steals cars, leads police on chase that ends in crash

Breaking News
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An inmate escaped from a work program Thursday afternoon and led police on a chase with stolen cars.

The sheriff’s office says Casey Jordan left a work program at the Sumner County Animal Control around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Jordan reportedly stole a suburban with not a lot of gas in it. After ditching that car, officials say he stole a truck and continued to lead police on a chase.

The chase ended in a crash around 5 p.m. in Hendersonville on Highway 386.

Jordan was taken to the hospital.

