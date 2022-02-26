CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A traffic stop in Cheatham County landed one man in custody after drugs and a variety of illicit pills were found in his possession, according to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in Spring Hill after they observed Ryan Haile driving recklessly down the roadway. The Sheriff’s Office said during the stop, officers found Haile in possession of heroin, meth, cocaine, marijuana, and a variety of other illicit pills.

According to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop gave officers enough probable cause to initiate a search warrant on Haile’s residence in Cheatham County.

Courtesy: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office

Inside the residence, drug agents with the sheriff’s office found obvious evidence of drug manufacturing and wholesale dealing. Officers also found a variety of weapons inside Haile’s home which were later confiscated.

Haile, a convicted felon, now faces multiple charges in both Maury and Cheatham counties.

No other information was immediately released.