Endangered Child Alert issued for two Lewisburg girls believed to be with non-custodial mother

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two missing Lewisburg girls.

The TBI says 9-year-old Addysyn Mondell and 7-year-old Addyleigh Mondell are missing from Lewisburg. Both children were last seen earlier Saturday and may be with Jennifer Powell, their non-custodial mother.

MORE: Addysyn, Addyleigh, and Jennifer Powell, who is their non-custodial mother, may be traveling in a teal Saturn Ion with TN license plate CTW-641.



An arrest warrant has been issued for Powell, charging her with Custodial Interference.



Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Lewisburg Police Department at 931-359-4556 or TBI at 1-800-TBI FIND.