Endangered child alert issued for missing 15-year-old Mt. Juliet girl

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen or heard from since 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, Kaylee Collins went missing from the Clearview Drive area after leaving a family member’s home abruptly.

Kaylee was last known to be wearing a white shirt, light blue shorts, and glasses. She is a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair that has been dyed purple.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Kaylee, they are urged to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website.