Employees of North Nashville beauty supply store threatened with scissors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Surveillance video captured images of an irate customer threatening employees of a North Nashville beauty supply store with scissors, a Metro police report alleges.

Officers responded Monday to Kim’s Hair Plus on Ninth Avenue North at Jefferson Street where an employee stated a woman had entered the business and requested lipstick.

When the customer was given the product, the employee said she became upset, picked up a pair of scissors from the counter and threatened to kill the people working.

The woman then reportedly went outside, grabbed a rock and vandalized an employee’s vehicle.

Patricia Aboh (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police located the woman across the street and when she was taken into custody, officers said she threatened them and told them she would shoot and kill the store employees.

Patricia Aboh, 54, was booked Monday night into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Her bond was set at $16,000.

