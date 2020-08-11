Employee of Bellevue Mapco assaulted over store’s mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 54-year-old man upset over a mask requirement at a Bellevue business threw merchandise and attempted to tackle an employee, who then punched him in the face, an arrest warrant alleges.

Metro police responded around 5:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an assault at the Mapco on Old Hickory Boulevard, south of Interstate 40.

A warrant states Michael Parker entered the convenience store without a mask and was told by an employee he would need to wear one while inside the business. The paperwork alleges Parker became angry and threw a bottle of hand sanitizer at the employee.

Parker was asked to leave and went back to his truck, according to Metro police. Officers said the employee then went outside to get information from the tag of Parker’s vehicle, so Parker got out of his truck and charged at the employee in an attempt to tackle him.

The warrant states the employee punched Parker in the face to help subdue him until police could arrive. The incident was reportedly captured on surveillance video at the store.

Parker was booked into the Metro jail Monday night on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct, but additional charges were possible. His bond was set at $1,100.

The booking photo for Parker was not immediately released by police.

A mask mandate for Nashville and Davidson County went into effect June 29.

