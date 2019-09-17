Employee charged in ‘unprovoked attack’ on co-worker outside Madison business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a violent attack outside of a Madison business that left his co-worker with a broken jaw.

The incident happened September 12 in front of True Friends Moving Company on East Old Hickory Boulevard, where the two worked.

According to an arrest warrant, surveillance video showed Ledarius Haynes get up from the ground outside the business, then strike the victim in the face with his fist. Haynes then threw the victim to the ground and continued to assault him, the paperwork alleges.

Another employee of the business reportedly witnessed the incident and told police the attack was “unprovoked.”

The victim was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries including a broken jaw, police said.

Haynes was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Monday morning on a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. He was released hours later on bond.

