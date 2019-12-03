Employee at South Nashville Walmart accused of posing as police officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old Walmart employee in South Nashville has been charged with impersonating law enforcement after investigators say he posed as a Tennessee State University police officer.

According to an arrest warrant, Metro police responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to the business on Nolensville Pike at Harding Place to assist an off-duty TSU officer who was “actively fighting” a suspected shoplifter.

The paperwork states the employee, Seth Mills identified himself as a TSU officer and was wearing full police gear, including police patches, a sidearm and a raid vest with “police” written across the front.

The following day, Metro police said they determined Mills was not a TSU officer and was not certified to wear the police gear and equipment.

Mills was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Monday night on charges including criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer. He was released on a $2,000 bond.

