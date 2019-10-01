Elvis Presley wanted for stealing from Tennessee Walmart

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Elvis Presley, a White County man suspected of stealing from the Crossville Walmart.

The theft charge against Presley stems from an incident around 2 a.m. Saturday at the store on Obed Plaza.

According to police, surveillance video showed a man grab a $400 Kitchen Aid mixer from the shelf, walk past the checkout lanes and get into the passenger seat of a Toyota Camry in the parking lot.

As the driver of the car backed out of the store’s parking lot, the video showed a near-collision with another vehicle, officers said. The driver and theft suspect were able to get away.

The camera captured the license plate on the Camry, which was reportedly registered to a 32-year-old woman from Sparta. Detectives checked that woman’s social media accounts and said they found pictures of her with a man, identified as 40-year-old Elvis Presley, who matched the appearance of the Walmart theft suspect.

When deputies in White County were unable to locate Presley at his residence in Sparta, a warrant was issued for his arrest on a theft of merchandise charge.

Elvis Presley, who has no known relation to “the King,” is described by investigators as 5-foot-8, 190 pounds with red hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Crossville Police Department at 931-484-7231.