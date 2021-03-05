Elderly woman has belongings stolen at Woodlawn Cemetery, becomes second recent victim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Woodlawn Cemetery in Berry Hill has always been considered a safe place by 82-year-old Judy Reinhardt, but Wednesday someone took that peace of mind from her forever.

“I was probably about 7 or 8 when they bought these plots” Judy Reinhardt, went on saying it was in the 1940’s.

“My parents are buried there, my brother is there and that’s my husband,” she pointed out.

Bringing fresh flowers to her family’s graves is a tradition Reinhardt’s mother started and one that she continues to carry on today. Wednesday, it was flowers for her mother’s birthday.

“I thought the forsythia will be blooming soon so that’s what I was using,” she said.

While placing the yellow flowers at her mother’s gravesite, Reinhardt says someone threw a concrete block through the window of her new car, stealing her purse.

“They stole my purse which had everything in it, way too many credit cards,” she said.

Along with the stolen credit cards was one card that can’t be replaced – an anniversary card from her late husband.

“He sent me flowers with this card on our 14th anniversary and in February we would have been married 58 years. So, I’ve been carrying that card all of these years and I can’t replace that,” she teared up.

The thought and crime is leaving a mix of emotions for the great-grandmother.

“What it does to you emotionally…right now I’m still angry. Disappointed in people that they would do something like that. Pretty sad.”

She isn’t alone; Berry Hill police say she is the second victim at the cemetery in two months.

“Just be careful. That’s the whole point of this, the only reason I’m telling my story. It’s not for me, but for others it will help, hopefully,” she explained.

Berry Hill police say the cemetery is a place of opportunity for criminals. They are asking the public to hide their items in the trunk, out of sight or even take their items with them when visiting loved ones.