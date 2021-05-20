Elderly man beaten and attacked in Nashville apartment complex, 3 arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police arrested three people for attacking an elderly man in his apartment complex while he was suffering from a medical emergency.

According to MNPD, 83-year-old Ali Said was leaving the Paddock at Grandview Apartment complex when a medical emergency caused him to crash into other cars in the parking lot. Then three people allegedly pulled Said out of his car and began punching and kicking him, which was caught on cell phone video.

The video, given to News 2 by Metro Police, shows part of the incident unfold.

“You hear all of that, that make you wanna go. [Because] I didn’t know all that was going on,” a neighbor who lives in the complex said.

The neighbor said she’s looking to move out of the area because of the increased crime around her apartment.

“I know a couple people have moved out. One woman got robbed and pistol-whipped one night,” she said.

According to police, Said suffered from a broken hand and broken jaw as a result of the incident. His alleged attackers also robbed him of his wallet, according to police.

After the incident, 21-year-old Carson Allen was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated robbery, according to charging documents. Decarlos Allen and Jewell Donnell were both charged with aggravated assault.