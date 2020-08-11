Elderly homeowner attacked, robbed during Jackson County home invasion

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted after a violent home invasion involving an elderly victim in Jackson County earlier this week has been captured.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect “attacked and robbed an elderly individual” while armed with a gun at a residence in the Celina Highway area of the county Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office issued an alert for the unidentified intruder Monday afternoon and said a deputy was able to locate and arrest him later in the evening.

No additional details about the home invasion have been released and investigators have not revealed the name of the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.