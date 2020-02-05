East TN man accused of attempting to solicit sex from minor online

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested an east Tennessee man accused of attempting to solicit sex from a minor online.

A Maryland sheriff’s office gave the TBI a tip on 29-year-old Victor Ryan Welch last summer. Welch reportedly engaged in a lengthy chat about sex with an undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old.

Welch was indicted by a grand jury on Monday on six counts of soliciting sex from a minor by electronic means and two counts of aggravated statutory rape.

Welch turned himself in on Tuesday night and was booked into jail on $7,500 bond.