East Tennessee man arrested after stabbing another man with a machete in McDonald’s parking lot

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police officers arrested an Elizabethton man Sunday morning after surveillance footage at McDonald’s in Downtown Johnson City showed him involved in a stabbing.

Officials arrested Elijah Taylor, 36, and charged him with aggravated assault and possession of methamphetamine with the intent for resale after an investigation into a stabbing that occurred in the parking lot of McDonald’s on East Main Street.

According to an arrest report, officers were called to the scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday after witnesses saw “a fight between two males in the parking lot and one of them had a machete.”

When officers arrived at the McDonald’s, they found a male victim in the parking lot with lacerations to the head, leg, and hands, the report stated. The victim was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment and was later released.

Taylor reportedly fled the scene but was traffic stopped a short distance away on US-321 where he was taken into custody.

Officers say Taylor was hiding methamphetamine in his shoe after being taken into custody. He is being held in Washington County Detention Center with an arraignment set for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.