East Nashville woman and her dog injured in hit-and-run

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman is searching for the driver who hit her and her dog while on a walk in an East Nashville neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

“We were going across an intersection that I don’t think had any stop signs and a car just clipped my side and my dog completely went under it,” Kara Smoak said.

Smoak said her dog, Drake, ran away out of fear. In the time it took to chase after him, Smoak said the driver of the suspected silver Chevy SUV left the scene.

“It’s really hurtful because you know that is my baby and do you not care about the people in the neighborhood? Do you not care for people in general? That’s just really awful to do to hit and run like that,” Smoak said.

Drake was in the emergency vet hospital for hours in order to make sure he was alright following the accident.

“At first he was running and standing up so I thought he was okay and then once he got on our porch, we’ve since cleaned it, but the whole porch was covered in bloody paw prints,” Smoak said.

Smoak said she filed a police report with the hopes of identifying the driver responsible for the accident in East Nashville.