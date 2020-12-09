East Nashville neighbors fed up with constant gunfire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The sound of gunfire has become normal for some East Nashville neighbors. Residents near Tom Joy Elementary say shots ring outside of their homes regularly.

“It’s very sad that there is a school not even a block, two blocks away and it happens all of the time,” Misty Anderson told News 2.

The latest happened Sunday night around 10 p.m. Anderson’s Nest camera captured the audio on Jones Avenue, some neighbors guessing it’s more than 20 shots.

“It definitely sounds like some sort of battle of people literally just opening fire at each other,” said neighbor Meghan Bonadies.

The gunfire woke Bonadies Sunday night, but she didn’t see anything,

“I heard about 12 of them, I would say,” she explained.

Anderson, who has lived in East Nashville for 40 years took cover.

“We were just laying in bed getting ready to go to sleep, and then all of a sudden just pop, pop, pop, pop. You know you can only think of, ‘oh my gosh, where are the bullets going’ and you just hit the floor,” Anderson said.

Unfortunately, she said it’s a common occurrence.

“We hear gunshots in this community at least once a week and it’s not a shot here and a shot there, its multiple gunshots and you can count ten, 20 at a time,” said Anderson.

Bonadies agrees that it’s of great concern.

“Yeah, it’s pretty terrifying, especially, you know, you could be a victim just walking to your car at night not doing anything wrong and then all of a sudden, people just open fire, so yeah there needs to be something done about it, it’s not good,” Bonadies stated.

The police precinct is less than a mile away, and Anderson said while she understands they are short staffed, this has to be stopped.

“The police department needs to set up cameras in the area, video surveillance. I don’t know what needs to be done but something definitely needs to be done, for the community to just continue to grow, so will the crime.”

Police did respond to the area, but they haven’t released further details on their investigation.

We reached out to the District 5 councilman who agrees this has been an ongoing concern for years and says it’s unacceptable.