East Nashville mother accused of biting child, locking kids outside in cold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 34-year-old East Nashville woman punched and bit one of her children, then locked both of her kids outside where they wandered in the cold until being helped by a neighbor, an arrest warrant alleges.

Metro police responded Wednesday night to a home on Edwards Avenue off Hart Lane, where the two juveniles reported their mother, Chatllise Turner, had called for one of them to come downstairs. When the child approached Turner, police said the mother punched her daughter in the stomach multiple times, then bit her shoulder.

The child said she ran back upstairs and was told to return, where Turner bit her daughter again, causing visible bite marks, according to a warrant.

Detectives said the siblings ran outside to escape from Turner and she locked them outside in the cold. A neighbor reportedly spotted the children wandering outside with no shoes and took them to a safe location, then called police.

When officers spoke with Turner, they said “it was apparent” that she was “intoxicated.”

Turner was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on a charge of child abuse. She was held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

A booking photo for Turner was not immediately released by Metro police.