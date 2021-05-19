East Nashville man held on $1M bond after woman shot twice in buttocks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old man shot a woman twice in the buttocks as she left his apartment in East Nashville earlier this month, according to police.

Metro police responded to TriStar Centennial Medical Center around 10:30 a.m. on May 5, where they learned a woman had been driven to the hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

Nesean Thompson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

An arrest warrant states the woman was able to identify the gunman as Nesean Thompson.

She went to his apartment complex on Sunset Circle with her friend, who is Thompson’s ex-girlfriend, to drop off the couple’s child, according to a police report.

Police said there was an argument, leading the victim and Thompson’s ex-girlfriend to leave with the child.

As they put the little girl in the vehicle, officers said Thompson ran in their direction with a gun and fired multiple shots.

They drove off and the victim realized she had been shot twice in the right buttocks, according to the warrant.

Thompson was arrested Tuesday afternoon on three charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment. His bond was set at $1 million.