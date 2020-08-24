East Nashville man accused of shooting gardener over lawn dispute

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An argument over lawn care service led a 75-year-old homeowner to shoot a man in East Nashville last week, an arrest warrant alleges.

James Cobb was arrested Friday on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the warrant, the victim was at Cobb’s home on Hilltop Avenue around 1:15 p.m., when the two argued over payment for lawn work. The paperwork states Cobb became angry when the victim refused to haul off brush, which he felt should have been included.

During the argument, police said Cobb pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the man, who was shot during a struggle over the gun. After being shot, the victim was reportedly able to grab the pistol and run to his car, but detectives said Cobb pulled out another gun and shot the victim in the chest.

The victim drove himself to TriStar Summit Medical Center for treatment, police explained. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

When detectives questioned Cobb, they said he claimed he did not remember shooting the victim a second time, but that he likely did it because no one else was around at the time.

Cobb was booked into the Metro jail Friday, where he was held on a $25,000 bond.