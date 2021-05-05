East Nashville hit-and-run caught on camera, two cars damaged

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just after midnight on Wednesday, Tim Williams said he heard a loud noise and when he looked outside both of his cars were turned sideways.

Williams’ security cameras captured a suspected white Jeep veering off Davis Avenue into both cars before leaving the scene.

“[I’m] just angry that somebody would hit someone else’s vehicle and drive off like that and just not take any consequences for their actions,” Williams said.

Williams said he’s done everything in his power to avoid a situation like this. Since moving in he’s added video cameras and a padded driveway to get his cars off the street.

“I put this in for the express purposes of getting my cars off the street. So I figured if they’re parked on this parking pad they’ll be off the street and they’re not likely to get hit. So much for that,” Williams said.

Metro Police said the department is investigating more into the situation, but so far no leads have been identified on the driver of the white vehicle.

“I’m not sure what else you can do because if someone is going to veer off the road like that whether they were just looking at their phone or drunk or god forbid I hope this wasn’t intentional like they saw my car and thought ‘oh, let’s hit that.’ I don’t know what else you can do,” Williams said.

Anyone with information can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.