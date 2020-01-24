East Nashville ‘Five Points’ sees increase in crime in last week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s an edgy hot spot for tourists and locals, but in the past week, it’s become an epicenter for crime.

Overall, violent crime in East Nashville is down in the last year, but the ‘Five Points’ area saw an uptick in crime, five times more compared to past months.

“It’s really troubling to see it happen so close to the neighborhood, within this busy area,” said Five Points Pizza Manager Erich Atkins, “Most of the time, we like to think the lights and just the general traffic keeps us safe, but it’s unexpected.”

The area gentrified rapidly in the last few years, now attracting a lot of tourists.

“There’s a lot of tourism, especially because we’re so close to downtown, a lot of bachelor bachelorette parties,” Atkins said.

“We have an Airbnb somewhere close by,” said Kelly Ferraro visiting from New York, “Just exploring the neighborhood, see what’s around food, drinks.”

East Precinct Commander with Metro Police David Imhof tells News 2 he believes it’s an anomaly, “Typically, we don’t see that in the Five Points area, but occasionally we do,” he said.

It started with a shooting in a parking lot of Beyond the Edge after an altercation between two men, police say possibly over a woman.

There was also an armed robbery on Russell Street Tuesday where a woman was held at gunpoint by two boys, one she said looked like he was ten years old. They stole her purse and attempted to take her car.

Reports show more than ten crimes including a rash of vehicle break-ins.

“Just be very vigilant and be aware of their surroundings, not always be on their phones and just be cognizant of everything going around them,” Imhof advised.

“I’ve been here long enough to see this happen in the past,” Atkins added, “So I’m gonna believe we’re still on a good path.”

Police have officers working overtime in the area and they are pursuing active leads in the shooting and recent robberies.