East Nashville driver shares terrifying moments when object thrown at truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Terrifying moments for a woman driving in East Nashville when she said a group of kids hurled something at her car, shattering her window.

It was around 7 p.m. Saturday, Kam Zuniga was driving along Ellington Parkway when she said she noticed a large group of 10 to 15 people walking and seconds later she was covered in glass.

“I swerved over a little bit to miss them, and the next thing I know, I heard a loud thump and a crash and I had glass everywhere,” Zuniga told News 2.

Slithers of glass flew everywhere, from her face to the back of the truck bed.

“I have glass in the bed of my truck, in the backseat of my car, under my seats, just everywhere. My purse was full of glass, because it was sitting on my passenger side. I mean I’m just really glad there was nobody sitting in my passenger seat because that could have been really, really bad,” she said.

Zuniga is unclear of what exactly was thrown at her car, but said it caused extensive damage.

“Brick, huge piece of concrete, so it had to be good size though to do the damage it did.”

Shattering the window, destroying her side mirror and denting her truck, she said.

“You can see the denting in it, how it hit and where it rolled.”

While Zuniga’s truck has been deemed undrivable, she is just glad she is here to share her story and warn other drivers to beware.

“It’s dangerous what happens if you’ve got all these people throwing stuff at cars on highways and somebody really gets hurt or killed,” she questioned.

It’s happened before, nearly two years ago to the date Joe Shelton was killed while driving to work on I-24 near Shelby Avenue, when police say someone intentionally threw a concrete chunk off the Shelby Avenue overpass. There have still been no arrests in the case.

Zuniga has little confidence her suspects will be found, saying she is grateful that she only suffered a few minor cuts from the flying glass and hopeful no one else becomes a victim.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Zuniga fund the repairs to her truck.