Drugs, gun recovered during search of convicted felon found sleeping in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police arrested a wanted felon after he was reported sleeping in his car at a gas station in the Priest Lake area.

Around 12:55 Sunday afternoon, officers were called to the Thornton’s gas station near the intersection of Stewart’s Ferry Pike and Bell Road.

When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Derrick Gregory asleep in his gray Chevrolet with a gun in plain sight.

Police asked Gregory for his I.D., at which time, he went inside to use the restroom.

According to an affidavit, police ran Gregory’s information which revealed he had a felony probation violation warrant out for his arrest.

Police then searched his vehicle and reportedly found crack cocaine, four pills, marijuana, powder cocaine, scales and $1201.00 in cash.

Investigators then searched the single-stall restroom inside the gas station and found a handgun stashed in the trash.

Gregory faces several charges including felony drug possession.