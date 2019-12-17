Drugs disguised as Christmas gifts found at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 57-year-old man is accused of hiding 84 pounds of marijuana in Christmas wrapping paper inside of his luggage.

Police at Nashville International Airport made the discovery Monday.

According to the arrest warrant, a K-9 alerted officers to a bag that had arrived on a flight from Seattle. Upon inspection of the first bag, the paperwork states two additional bags were giving off the odor of marijuana as well.

(Courtesy: Nashville International Airport)

Officers watched a man claim the bags, then stopped him. Police said the passenger, identified as Somphone Temmerraj, confirmed the bags belonged to him and allowed officers to search them.

Inside the bags, police reported finding packages wrapped in Christmas paper. Those packages contained an estimated 84 pounds of marijuana, investigators explained.

When officers asked Temmerraj for his occupation, they said he responded “this” is what he does.

Somphone Temmeraj (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Temmerraj was booked into the Metro jail Monday night on drug charges.