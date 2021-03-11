Drugs disguised as child’s birthday present found hidden in luggage at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A traveler at Nashville International Airport faces a felony drug charge after police said they found approximately three pounds of meth in his luggage, hidden inside of a box concealed in “Happy Birthday” wrapping paper.

Airport police said they were alerted around 2 p.m. Wednesday after a drug K-9 hit on a bag that had arrived on a Southwest flight from Los Angeles, California. Officers identified the owner of the bag as Anthony Davis and said the 35-year-old consented to a search of his luggage.

Inside of Davis’ bag, police said they found a USPS priority shipping box, concealed in “Happy Birthday” wrapping paper. When Davis was questioned, officers said he claimed it was a gift for his seven-year-old daughter.

The package was opened and approximately three pounds of meth was found inside, according to investigators.

Davis was booked into the Metro jail Thursday on a felony charge of meth possession. His bond was set at $150,000.

A booking photo, and a picture of the “birthday present,” were not immediately released by investigators.

