Drug Task Force agents stop convicted felon hiding loaded gun under his seat

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Agents with the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force out of Sumner County arrested a man they call a “violent convicted felon” who was allegedly hiding a loaded weapon under his seat.

It began November 9, like so many investigations with a simple traffic stop — in this case a window tint violation.

Bodycam video showed the officer going to the car he has just pulled over.

There, he learned the driver was 21-year-old D’Anthony Brown.

“The window tint on the vehicle was so dark I couldn’t see inside the vehicle,” the agent said at the scene.

Criminal records show the Clarksville man was arrested in 2018 on multiple charges that included attempted second-degree murder as well as aggravated robbery and assault.

D’Anthony Brown

During the stop, Brown denied having drugs or weapons.

Agent: “As far as narcotics, any meth or cocaine or heroin, anything like that?”

Brown: “No. I don’t do nothing. I don’t do drugs. I have some cigarettes in there.”

Agent: “Any guns?”

Brown: “No.”

Brown told officers he had $2,000 cash in his pocket. He said he works for a family member.

A few minutes later, after a probable cause search of the Nissan, officers found a gun under Brown’s driver’s seat.

The agent told News 2 the gun is a Ruger 57 that was loaded with a bullet in the chamber.

“It’s been nicknamed the ‘cop killer’ because of the muzzle velocity it holds. It has the capability of penetrating body armor,” the agent said.

Agents searched Brown’s personal belongings and found 11 packages of marijuana edibles in a backpack. Officers also found a baggie with oxycodone pills and seized $2,600 in cash.

“We’ve seen a lot of the oxycodone M 30 pills laced or having traces of fentanyl in them, so they have been sent off to the TBI for testing,” the agent said.

Agents showed News 2 a picture taken at another time reportedly showing Brown posing with the gun found under his front seat, which he claims he didn’t know is there. In the background, agents pointed out what they claim is a large quantity of marijuana.

According to agents, Brown’s gun is not reported as stolen, though it is being tested at the TBI crime lab to see if it matches any unsolved crimes in the region.

Agents tell News 2, cases like this that begin as something minor and blossom into something serious are very satisfying.

“Absolutely. It’s less about the marijuana edibles and more about getting the violent offender off the streets with a gun that could potentially save another officer’s life,” the agent told News 2.

Brown is in the Sumner County jail on the latest charges that include:

Driving on Suspended/Revoked License

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Weapon During Felony

Possession of Weapon with Intent

Possession of Sch II with intent to Resale/Manufacture/Deliver

Possession of Sch VI with intent to Resale/Manufacture/Deliver

Window Tint

His bond is set at $150,000.