Drug investigation in Murfreesboro nets 5 arrests, seizure of drugs, money, weapons

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A drug investigation by authorities in Rutherford County has resulted in at least five arrests, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI says the investigation began in 2018 after a series of fentanyl-laced heroin overdoses in Murfreesboro. Agents said they discovered an undercover operation that identified suspects involved in a distribution organization of heroin and meth in Middle Tennessee.

Agents said the investigation also resulted in the seizure of heroin, meth, stolen weapons, and cash.

Police said on June 4, the Rutherford County Grand Jury indicted five people on a variety of drug charges. They were all booked into the Rutherford County Jail.

The suspects include:

37-year-old Robert Ray Yates of Cleveland, Ohio . He was charged with a slew of drug charges including; Three counts Distribution of Schedule I Drug (Heroin) Drug-Free School Zone, Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more Methamphetamine, and 15 counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent Methamphetamine.

. He was charged with a slew of drug charges including; Three counts Distribution of Schedule I Drug (Heroin) Drug-Free School Zone, Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more Methamphetamine, and 15 counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent Methamphetamine. 44-year-old Carmarski Butler of Murfreesboro . He was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more Methamphetamine, seven counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

. He was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more Methamphetamine, seven counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. 32-year-old John Bates of Murfreesboro . He was charged with Nine counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession Schedule I Drugs (Heroin), Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more Methamphetamine, and eight counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine among other charges.

. He was charged with Nine counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession Schedule I Drugs (Heroin), Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more Methamphetamine, and eight counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine among other charges. 39-year-old Antonio Johnson of Murfreesboro. He was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more Methamphetamine, Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent to Distribute Drug-Free School Zone, and other drug, theft, and gun charges.

He was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more Methamphetamine, Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent to Distribute Drug-Free School Zone, and other drug, theft, and gun charges. 35-year-old Shatika Floyd of Murfreesboro. She was charged with Schedule 1 Drugs (Heroin) Drug-Free Zone, Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more Methamphetamine, and Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine) Drug-Free Zone among other drug and theft charges.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.