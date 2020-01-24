Drug investigation in Cheatham Co. nets 3 arrests

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A two-month-long drug investigation in Cheatham County resulted in a SWAT takedown and three arrests.

The investigation began two months ago when an undercover Cheatham County drug officer began making undercover buys from a woman selling meth.

The agent says, he made approximately five buys from her in that time.

Thursday morning, around 7:30 a.m., Cheatham County deputies executed a search warrant at the woman’s Sneed Road trailer.

Dash Cam showed SWAT teams taking positions around the trailer and then ordering the residents inside to surrender. When there’s no compliance, the SWAT team set off a series of flash-bang grenades near the rear of the home.

Armed SWAT members made entry and 36-year-old Scottie Martin was arrested without incident.

Drug agents said 36-year-old Tiffany Gibbs locked herself in a bathroom before being lead outside to be searched and cuffed.

Gibbs is the woman who reportedly met with the undercover officer and sold meth.

The third member of this alleged operation is James Walter Dinkins. The 39-year-old was arrested at a second location. At the time, deputies say he was armed with a handgun.

In the end, agents found contraband including close to an ounce of meth, pills, and a substance drug officers say could be heroin or fentanyl. It has been sent to the TBI crime lab for testing.

Drug agents also found prohibited weapons, including sawed-off shotguns, brass knuckles, knives, and ammunition.

(Photo: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office)

At the conclusion of the raid, grateful residents reportedly thanked Cheatham deputies for making the arrest, claiming that drug traffic was a constant problem at the property.

All three suspects are in the Cheatham County Jail. They are facing drugs and weapons charges.