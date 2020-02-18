Drug house compared to an illicit pawnshop where stolen goods traded for hard drugs

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A year-long investigation into an alleged drug house culminates on Valentine’s Day as drug officers from Metro and Cheatham County raid the house where stolen items are allegedly traded for narcotics.

“This is a culmination of a one-year investigation we’ve been doing. We’ve been getting citizen complaints constantly on that address,” said Lt. Ken Miller

It all went down at 6 a.m. That’s when Cheatham County swat teams, accompanied by Metro Police West Precinct Officers and the TBI, rolled up on a driveway of a secluded Pegram home.

“We got information they are selling drugs out of the house, fentanyl, meth, and heroin,” said Lt. Miller.

Dashcam showed SWAT units and deputies armed with AR 15’s securing the perimeter, as a loudspeaker repeatedly blared this message:

4566 hilltop road. Sheriff’s Department. Search warrant.

After multiple messages and no compliance, two flash-bang grenades were detonated to disorient the occupants inside the home.

The occupants of the home were arrested without incident.

Drug agents searched the residence and found syringes, drugs, and weapons.

Agents found Narcan and say that it is not uncommon in places where drugs are used readily.

Drug agents also found merchandise that includes power tools that investigators say were stolen from local big box stores and then traded for drugs.

“How would you tie drugs into Home Depot and Lowes, but they are stealing this stuff to pay for their product,” said Lt. Miller, “Because how else? They can’t hold down real jobs. The market is there. As fast as they get product in, they get rid of it.”

Drug agents say the home was acting like an illicit pawnshop where thieves stole items from homes and stores and then traded those items at the drug house for narcotics.

“Yes, sir. That’s a good analogy for it. A pawnshop for drugs,” Lt. Miller says, “So we are getting these people selling this poison to our children off the streets.”

In the end, 8 people were arrested for possession of stolen goods, weapons and drugs. Some of the suspects were ex-cons who were also charged in connection with weapons being in the house.





News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage





Download the News 2 App for the latest headlines, StormTracker Weather, and more.