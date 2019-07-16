Drug agents seize more than $1M of cocaine headed to Middle Tennessee

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Agents with the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force intercept more than a million dollars worth of cocaine earlier this month before it hit the streets of Middle Tennessee.

The shipment from Mexico was intercepted on I-40 in Dickson County the night of July 7.

The Drug Agent with the 23rd JDTF pulled over a Chevy pick-up truck for speeding and other violations.

On his dashcam, you can hear the agent talking to the driver, “Hey, partner?”

The driver says, “How are you?”

The officer responds, “I can’t complain, but you need to slow down a bit. You aren’t in a hurry are you?”

According to the agent, the pick-up truck is a rental and the agent notices some irregularities immediately.

Agent says, “he told me it was a rental truck, and I saw that shiny brand new toolbox in the back of the vehicle, and it was attached to the rental truck and that’s not normal, people don’t normally do that.”

Inside the truck are six people from Mexico — a man, two women and three minors ranging in age from 16 months old to 16 years old.

“We are seeing that a lot now,” the agent said. “They actually try and act like a family either on vacation or whatever, in this instance, the {women and children] were used for cover.”

The agent gets the driver out of the car. On camera, you hear him say, “You have no weapons? Mind if I pat you down?”

Martin Jaquez (Dickson County Jail)

Martin Jaquez is talkative and friendly and gives the agent a lot of information about the journey.

“He wanted to control the conversation, basically,” the agent said.

According to investigators, the 50-year-old will tell them, his group has driven from Mexico through El Paso to Tennessee on their way to Nashville.

The agent says he smelled marijuana in the luggage and then got authorization to search the vehicle. That’s when they found the cocaine in a hollowed section of the tailgate and a spare tire.

“I shook the tailgate and I could hear packages bouncing around,” the agent explained.

In total, agents found nine kilograms in the tailgate and four more kilos of cocaine in the spare. According to investigators, that’s more than 28 pounds of cocaine with a potential street value of over $1 million dollars

“But the guy did say his family knew nothing about it and this was all his,” the agent added.

At the end of the evening, the only one arrested was the driver, who is currently being held in the Dickson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

