Drone, laptop stolen during armed robbery in Nashville motel parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police conducting surveillance of a motel in the Priest Lake area of Nashville witnessed an armed robbery Monday afternoon, according to investigators.

Officers said they observed a man robbed of his drone, laptop and iPad at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Motel 6 on Stewarts Ferry Pike, off Interstate 40 just after noon.

An arrest warrant alleges Ashenefe Desta, 19, was handed a pistol and pointed it at the victim. Desta and another man then fled, running from officers, according to a police report.

Desta was eventually captured and booked into the Metro jail Monday afternoon on a charge of aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $75,000.

It was not immediately clear if the second man had been located and charged.

