Driver sought on reckless endangerment charges in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin police are searching for the driver suspected of fleeing from officers during a traffic stop Friday night.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Hyundai Sonata around 6:30 p.m. on Hancock Street near Highway 109. During the stop, police said the driver sped off with two passengers in his vehicle.

According to police, the driver was identified as Jebrel Dia. Warrants have been issued for his arrest on charges including two counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, evading arrest by motor vehicle, driving on a suspended license and speeding.

Dia is described as standing 5-foot-5 and weighing about 150 pounds.

No other information was released about the investigation.

Anyone with information on Dia’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.