NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for the driver who crashed a stolen car in Bordeaux, then ran off early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded just after 1 a.m. to reports of a crash on River Drive, off Clarksville Pike near the Cumberland River.

(Photo: WKRN)

The vehicle, which was totaled, had flipped and was left abandoned, according to police.

No additional details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.