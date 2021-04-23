Driver sought after pointing gun at passing cars on I-40 in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are searching for the driver who pointed a gun at several passing motorists on Interstate 40 in Mt. Juliet Thursday night.

Officers reported the incident around 8 p.m. on the interstate westbound near Golden Bear Gateway, the exit prior to Providence.

Mt. Juliet police responded to the area and said they were unable to locate the driver, who was described by witnesses as a man wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt, driving a red Chevrolet Impala.

There were no reports of gunshots being fired, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 615-754-2550 or provide an anonymous tip by calling 615-754-8477.