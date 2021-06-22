Driver slashed with box cutter after road rage incident in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver slashed another motorist with a box cutter after an apparent road rage incident at a Donelson apartment complex Monday morning, an arrest warrant alleges.

Metro police responded to the Mosaic Apartments on Patricia Drive after reports of a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot.

When officers responded, they spoke with the victim and his brother, who said another driver crashed into the side of their vehicle, then sped off.

The warrant states the victim followed the suspect, identified as Ever Masariego, and got out of the car to speak with him.

Masariego jumped out of his vehicle with a box cutter in his hand, yelled several words in a foreign language, then made a slashing motion toward the victim, according to the police report.

The victim suffered a cut to his hand, as a result, police said.

Masariego got back into his vehicle, then drove off, crashing into multiple vehicles in the front of the apartment complex, according to investigators.

The 21-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Monday night on six charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DUI and assault with bodily injury. His bond was set at $35,000.

A booking photo for Masariego was not immediately released by police.