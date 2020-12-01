Driver rescued, charged with DUI after crashing into Antioch creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 42-year-old man rescued after crashing his car into a creek in Antioch early Tuesday morning has been arrested on multiple charges, including driving under the influence.

An arrest warrant states Taiwo Anderson drove off the road around 12:30 a.m. into the water along Barclay Square Drive near Volunteer Drive.

When rescue crews arrived, they said Anderson was asleep in his vehicle, which was partially submerged in the creek.

The Nashville Fire Department and Metro police helped Anderson out of his car and said he smelled of alcohol, according to the warrant. While Anderson claimed he had not consumed any alcohol, officers revealed they located a partially-consumed bottle of Jack Daniels in the vehicle.

Police arrested Anderson on charges of DUI and driving on a revoked license. They added he had two previous convictions for DUI and his bond was set at $11,000.

A booking photo for Anderson was not immediately released by Metro police.