Driver indicted in South Nashville crash that killed 2 TSU students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The driver accused of causing a crash that killed two Tennessee State University students in South Nashville last year has been indicted and arrested.

David Torres was jailed Tuesday on multiple charges including two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication. Court documents show the 27-year-old was indicted on those charges earlier in the month.

David Torres (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 near the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place. According to Metro police, Torres crashed his pickup truck into another car, killing the 26-year-old driver, Vybhav Gopisetty, an international student at TSU, as well as his 23-year-old passenger, Judy Stanley Pinheiro.

Bond for Torres was set at $300,000. His initial court date was not immediately set.

