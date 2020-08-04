Driver charged with vehicular homicide after Bellevue crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver was arrested on a charge of vehicular homicide Monday night after a fatal crash earlier this year in Bellevue.

An arrest warrant alleges Christopher Dennis, 24, was traveling at nearly twice the speed limit just after midnight June 19, when he ran a flashing light at the intersection of Highway 100 and Temple Road, slamming into a vehicle driven by Anna Miller.

Miller was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The warrant states detectives determined from surveillance video at a nearby restaurant that Dennis was traveling approximately 77 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone at the time of the crash.

Dennis was booked into the Metro jail around 9 p.m. Monday night on a charge of vehicular homicide. He was released on bond just before midnight.

