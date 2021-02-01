Driver charged with firing gunshot during attack on pedestrian in The Gulch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the 23-year-old driver accused of firing a gunshot after punching a pedestrian at an intersection in The Gulch last month.

A warrant states the driver, identified as Deonta Bishop, was stopped at a traffic light around 3 p.m. on Jan. 19, as a pedestrian was crossing 12th Avenue South at Division Street.

A warrant states there was an argument between the two, leading Bishop to get out of his vehicle and punch the pedestrian. As the pedestrian attempted to spray Bishop with mace, police said Bishop pulled out a handgun and fired a bullet at the ground next to the pedestrian.

A witness recorded a portion of the attack on his cell phone, which captured Bishop’s license plate number, according to investigators.

Bishop was tracked down and arrested Sunday morning. He was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A booking photo for Bishop was not immediately released by Metro police.