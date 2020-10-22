Driver charged with DUI after crash in Hillsboro-West End area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver was charged with DUI after Metro police said he caused a crash with injuries Wednesday.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at Blair Blvd and 21st Avenue in Nashville.

According to a report, Esau Tennangueno-Cristobal, 28, was driving when he caused the crash. Police said he tried to flee the scene but was found nearby.

Officers reported the suspect had unsteady balance, red/glassy eyes and swayed while standing upright. The report stated that Tennangueno-Cristobal consented to a field sobriety tests and failed and he failed a jail breath test as well.

The suspect admitted to having five beers before the crash.

He’s now charged with driving under the influence. Police said results of a blood alcohol test are pending.