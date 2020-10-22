Driver charged with DUI after crash in Hillsboro-West End area

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DUI generic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver was charged with DUI after Metro police said he caused a crash with injuries Wednesday.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at Blair Blvd and 21st Avenue in Nashville.

According to a report, Esau Tennangueno-Cristobal, 28, was driving when he caused the crash. Police said he tried to flee the scene but was found nearby.

Officers reported the suspect had unsteady balance, red/glassy eyes and swayed while standing upright. The report stated that Tennangueno-Cristobal consented to a field sobriety tests and failed and he failed a jail breath test as well.

The suspect admitted to having five beers before the crash.

He’s now charged with driving under the influence. Police said results of a blood alcohol test are pending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ



Don't Miss

Trending Stories