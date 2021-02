LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver has been charged with DUI after crashing into a well-known statue of a Confederate general on the Lebanon Square late Thursday night.

Lebanon police posted photos to the department’s Facebook page and said the driver had “an up close and personal encounter” with the General Robert Hatton statue.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was charged with driving under the influence, according to officers.

The name of the driver charged has not been released.