Driver charged after reported aggravated assault leads to arrest in McEwen

MCEWEN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect is facing charges after a reported aggravated assault led to a traffic stop Humphreys County where police found guns and drugs.

The McEwen Police Department said this all stemmed from an aggravated assault reported in Waverly Thursday where the suspects fled the scene towards McEwen on Highway 70.

Chief Eric Jernigan and officer Aron Duty spotted the vehicle and pulled it over. They recovered a pistol, rifle, cash and a large amount of marijuana.

That rifle had been reported stolen out of Stewart County.

The driver Jhzayiah Lewis is from Dickson and faces several charges in McEwen and Waverly.

No additional information was immediately released.