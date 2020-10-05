Driver charged after man critically injured in Antioch crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 31-year-old man has been charged with vehicular assault after a crash that critically injured a driver in Antioch late Sunday night.

Metro police said they were patrolling the area of Bell Road around 10 p.m., when they came upon a collision in the area of Rice Road.

An arrest warrant alleges Francisco Nuffio was in the driver’s seat attempting to restart his vehicle, while turning the wheel as if he was driving. The driver of the other car involved was unconscious, bleeding severely and had “crush injuries” to his chest, according to police.

Witnesses told officers they saw Nuffio traveling west on Bell Road at a high rate of speed with no lights on, when he turned into the path of the other car, causing the two vehicles to collide.

Police said they were unable to determine the other driver’s identity because of the severity of his injuries. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

When Nuffio was questioned, detectives said he admitted to drinking at least five beers about two hours prior to driving.

Nuffio was arrested and booked into the Metro jail around 2 a.m. Monday on a charge of a vehicular assault. His bond was set at $25,000.

A booking photo for Nuffio was not immediately released by Metro police.