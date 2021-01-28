Driver charged after crashing into Putnam County school bus

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 55-year-old woman has been arrested on multiple charges including DUI after investigators said she crashed into the back of a Putnam County school bus as it let children off at their stop Wednesday afternoon.

A report from Tennessee Highway Patrol states the school bus was traveling east on Industrial Drive near Pruitt Street in Monterey, when it stopped around 3:30 p.m. and activated its cautionary equipment, including a stop sign, to offload students.

Barbara Ryan, who was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer, rear-ended the stopped school bus, according to troopers. No injuries were reported.

Ryan was charged with driving under the influence and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. She was also cited for possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as due care, financial responsibility and a seatbelt offense.