Driver charged after burnouts shut down Belle Meade intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old man was captured on video doing burnouts, shutting down a Belle Meade intersection early Saturday morning, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police said the video, shot at Charlotte Pike and Davidson Road, provided a clear image of the driver’s face.

During the burnouts, the warrant states several pedestrians were seen within striking distance of the suspect’s vehicle, as it began to “spin uncontrollably in the busy intersection.”

Toward the end of the video, detectives said the suspect appeared to test the acceleration of the vehicle, as onlookers cheered him on.

The closure of the intersection made it difficult for a Nashville Fire Department vehicle to respond to a call, according to investigators.

Police said they were able to stop the suspect near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Logistics Way.

While being questioned by detectives, a warrant alleges the 21-year-old admitted to doing the burnouts.

He was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on multiple charges, including drag racing, reckless driving and obstructing an emergency vehicle.

His bond was set at $2,500.