Driver charged after apparent road rage shooting in Hendersonville neighborhood

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 51-year-old man has been arrested after police said shot at another driver in a Hendersonville subdivision following an apparent road rage incident Monday night.

Hendersonville police responded around 7 p.m. to a report of at least one gunshot fired in the area of Knollwood Court and Northlake Drive.

Officers learned there had been a confrontation between two drivers on Bonita Parkway.

The two drivers followed each other into the Northlake subdivision, where police said one of the drivers shot in the direction of the other driver, who had a small child in their vehicle.

Hubert Dutton, 51, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He was booked into the Sumner County jail with no bond set.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the shooting is urged to contact the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.